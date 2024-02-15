The Greek winner of the heat, Apostolos Siskos, was the quickest overall in a 1:56.64 best, clocking more even splits of 27.68, 29.66, 29.73 and 29.57.
Pieter Coetzé cruises into 200m backstroke semis at world champs
Pieter Coetzé dished up the third quickest time in the 200m backstroke heats at the world championships in Doha on Thursday morning to book his place in the evening semifinals.
Coetzé ended second in his heat as he touched in a comfortable 1min 57.90sec, well outside the 1:56.05 best he set winning the world junior crown in 2022.
The 19-year-old, who ended a disappointing fifth in the 100m backstroke final, has admitted he’s still working out the pacing of the longer race and trying to improve his underwater work.
Coetzé was first into the first turn and then dropped back to sixth before moving up slightly to fifth before speeding up on the final lap.
He torpedoed the first 50 metres in 27.38 and then delivered his slowest lap with 30.98 before accelerating to 29.96 and again to 29.58.
