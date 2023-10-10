Nelson Mandela Bay council drama: Here we go again
Bay could be without mayor after IEC vacancies declared for Van Niekerk and Mitchell
The Nelson Mandela Bay council finds itself in turmoil again after city manager Noxolo Nqwazi declared two vacancies for the National Alliance with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), possibly leaving the city without a mayor.
Nqwazi sent a letter to the commission on Monday declaring Gary van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell’s PR councillor positions vacant after they were expelled by a faction within the party on Sunday...
