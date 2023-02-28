×

Politics

Car wars — new bid to put brakes on Nelson Mandela Bay speaker

PA wants Northern Alliance leader to appear before council’s rules committee over alleged misuse of municipal vehicles

28 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

The Patriotic Alliance wants speaker Gary van Niekerk to appear before the rules and ethics committee for the alleged misuse of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal vehicles.

The party filed a notice of intention for a motion of exigency to be debated at the next council meeting...

