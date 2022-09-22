WATCH | Eugene Johnson ousted in day of chaos

He said Ntobeko feared for his life and was disorientated when he ran off.
“He was protecting himself.”
Kruger said the ANC’s allegations were ridiculous, and they were trying to cling to power.
“I provided the official with telephone numbers of the virtually connected councillors and then left her to administer the process.
“I have no knowledge of the voting process after that.”
Returning to the meeting, Van Niekerk called for a revote but this led to more chaos.
Odendaal said that Ndwalaza would attend the meeting in person, along with DA councillor Margaret de Andrade.
At the time of going to print, the revote had not started, while deputy mayor Buyelwa Mafaya and Jikeka, had yet to face their motions of no confidence.
Pandemonium broke out early in the morning as the battle to vote on the motions to remove Johnson, Mafaya and Jikeka intensified.
Hours later, the DA (48), Northern Alliance (3), FF+ (2), ACDP (2), DOP (2), AIC (1), AIM (1), PAC (1), UDM (1) and GOOD (1) voted in favour of Johnson’s removal.
It was rejected by the ANC (48), EFF (8) and PA (2).
Johnson, meanwhile, said she was not fazed by her removal as it was politics.
“This is not something to be sad about as it is expected in a coalition government,” she said.
“One day you are in the office and the next you are out.”
Earlier, the ANC, EFF and PA demanded to see and hear Ndwalaza ahead of the vote, insisting that Van Niekerk make a ruling on the issue.
Ndwalaza briefly showed his face on Zoom but later kept his camera disabled.
This led to two lengthy adjournments, points of order, and microphones being switched off as councillors bickered about Ndwalaza and later the legality of the motion.
EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha requested that a doctor visit Ndwalaza to do an assessment on his health.
“There is a councillor who is said to be sick and is part of this council and several others.”
Several councillors shouted out that such a request was inhumane.
Patriotic Alliance councillor Bradley Murray said that the rules of the council were specific and that councillors who attended virtually must be seen and heard via Zoom.
“I request that all councillors turn on their cameras and say something so they can be heard.
“You need to read the rule book, speaker, so you can rule on the matter adequately,” he said.
He quoted rule 22 (e), which states: “The speaker or chair must confirm at the outset of any remote meeting and at any reconvening of a meeting that they can see and hear all participating members.
“Any member participating in a remote meeting must also confirm at the outset and at any reconvening of the meeting that they can see and hear the proceedings and the other participants.”
Leaving many speechless, ANC councillor Mpumelelo Majola said he had gone to Ndwalaza’s house during an adjournment.
“He doesn’t even know where he is, I just came from his house.”
This enraged the DA . Van Niekerk said that what Majola did was unacceptable.
After a lengthy adjournment for a multiparty whippery meeting, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom read out his motion to remove Johnson, Mafaya and Jikeka.
However, he was repeatedly interrupted and had to plead for a microphone to be heard.
“The mayor has failed to do oversight on service delivery,” Grootboom said.
“For three months, the Bay has not been cleaned.
“She has no plan other than playing golf and attending events.”
ANC councillors argued that there were more pressing issues that should be dealt with first, rather than debating a motion.
This included budget amendments for water projects and the inclusion in the 2022/2023 budget of a housing top structures grant and an informal settlement upgrading partnership grant.
The ANC’s Makhi Feni pleaded that the budget amendments be dealt with first.
“We are not saying the motion must not be discussed.
“We are saying let’s prioritise the items that speak to service delivery.”
HeraldLIVE
WATCH | Eugene Johnson ousted in day of chaos
Odendaal voted in as mayor as new coalition takes over in Bay
Image: Werner Hills
Discord, disorder and a brawl over a ballot box — amid this high drama, mayor Eugene Johnson was booted out of office on Wednesday ten months into the job.
Johnson was removed from her post following criticism that she was not fit for office.
A dozen points of order were raised, insults hurled and several complaints raised about two DA councillors who attended the meeting virtually.
DA councillor Retief Odendaal went up against ANC councillor and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka to replace Johnson, with the matter put to vote by a secret ballot.
But a scuffle erupted as a dozen councillors converged at the front stage inside the Feather Market Centre.
The ballot box was even unceremoniously thrown about.
Security guards had to be called in to calm the situation as ANC councillor Ntobeko Nqakula ran off with the ballot box.
It was later found ripped open and discarded in the foyer. This led speaker Gary van Niekerk to call for an adjournment.
Ntobeko declined to comment.
The drama centred on the health of DA councillor Tsepo Ndwalaza, who has attended several meetings virtually this year.
ANC Bay secretary Luyolo Nqakula said he received a tip-off while sitting in the public gallery that DA councillor Leander Kruger was voting for Ndwalaza virtually with an official’s laptop.
“I and comrade Siphiwo Tshaka caught him in the act,” he said.
“We confronted him and then he went to call security and they intimidated us and the commotion happened.”
He said Ntobeko feared for his life and was disorientated when he ran off.
“He was protecting himself.”
Kruger said the ANC’s allegations were ridiculous, and they were trying to cling to power.
“I provided the official with telephone numbers of the virtually connected councillors and then left her to administer the process.
“I have no knowledge of the voting process after that.”
Returning to the meeting, Van Niekerk called for a revote but this led to more chaos.
Odendaal said that Ndwalaza would attend the meeting in person, along with DA councillor Margaret de Andrade.
At the time of going to print, the revote had not started, while deputy mayor Buyelwa Mafaya and Jikeka, had yet to face their motions of no confidence.
Pandemonium broke out early in the morning as the battle to vote on the motions to remove Johnson, Mafaya and Jikeka intensified.
Hours later, the DA (48), Northern Alliance (3), FF+ (2), ACDP (2), DOP (2), AIC (1), AIM (1), PAC (1), UDM (1) and GOOD (1) voted in favour of Johnson’s removal.
It was rejected by the ANC (48), EFF (8) and PA (2).
Johnson, meanwhile, said she was not fazed by her removal as it was politics.
“This is not something to be sad about as it is expected in a coalition government,” she said.
“One day you are in the office and the next you are out.”
Earlier, the ANC, EFF and PA demanded to see and hear Ndwalaza ahead of the vote, insisting that Van Niekerk make a ruling on the issue.
Ndwalaza briefly showed his face on Zoom but later kept his camera disabled.
This led to two lengthy adjournments, points of order, and microphones being switched off as councillors bickered about Ndwalaza and later the legality of the motion.
EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha requested that a doctor visit Ndwalaza to do an assessment on his health.
“There is a councillor who is said to be sick and is part of this council and several others.”
Several councillors shouted out that such a request was inhumane.
Patriotic Alliance councillor Bradley Murray said that the rules of the council were specific and that councillors who attended virtually must be seen and heard via Zoom.
“I request that all councillors turn on their cameras and say something so they can be heard.
“You need to read the rule book, speaker, so you can rule on the matter adequately,” he said.
He quoted rule 22 (e), which states: “The speaker or chair must confirm at the outset of any remote meeting and at any reconvening of a meeting that they can see and hear all participating members.
“Any member participating in a remote meeting must also confirm at the outset and at any reconvening of the meeting that they can see and hear the proceedings and the other participants.”
Leaving many speechless, ANC councillor Mpumelelo Majola said he had gone to Ndwalaza’s house during an adjournment.
“He doesn’t even know where he is, I just came from his house.”
This enraged the DA . Van Niekerk said that what Majola did was unacceptable.
After a lengthy adjournment for a multiparty whippery meeting, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom read out his motion to remove Johnson, Mafaya and Jikeka.
However, he was repeatedly interrupted and had to plead for a microphone to be heard.
“The mayor has failed to do oversight on service delivery,” Grootboom said.
“For three months, the Bay has not been cleaned.
“She has no plan other than playing golf and attending events.”
ANC councillors argued that there were more pressing issues that should be dealt with first, rather than debating a motion.
This included budget amendments for water projects and the inclusion in the 2022/2023 budget of a housing top structures grant and an informal settlement upgrading partnership grant.
The ANC’s Makhi Feni pleaded that the budget amendments be dealt with first.
“We are not saying the motion must not be discussed.
“We are saying let’s prioritise the items that speak to service delivery.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics