MEC calls for swift arrest after traffic officer murdered
Her efforts to help her colleague as he was being robbed at gunpoint cost a provincial traffic officer her life as she was shot dead in her car during a routine roadblock along the R75 in KwaDwesi on Wednesday morning.
Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha called on the police and community members to bring the culprits to book, and shared his condolences with the family of the slain official...
