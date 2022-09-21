Appointing political support staff in Knysna labelled cadre deployment
Premium 21 September 2022
A decision to change the Knysna municipality’s organigram to accommodate six new support staff for political bosses was the subject of fierce debate after the council meeting on Friday.
Opposition parties have labelled the move cadre deployment, while calling the process unlawful. ..
Appointing political support staff in Knysna labelled cadre deployment
Garden Route reporter
A decision to change the Knysna municipality’s organigram to accommodate six new support staff for political bosses was the subject of fierce debate after the council meeting on Friday.
Opposition parties have labelled the move cadre deployment, while calling the process unlawful. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics