State capture and Covid-19: Ramaphosa reflects on 'momentous week'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has an opportunity to make a decisive break with the excesses of the past by building a society free of corruption and a state rooted in ethics, professionalism and capability that truly serves the South African people.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa reflected on the lifting of all Covid-19 regulations and the handing over of the Zondo commission report last week.

He said although the events were unrelated, the pandemic and state capture were grave crises in SA’s life.

“Yet in crisis lies opportunity. We should emerge from these experiences more determined and better equipped to rebuild anew,” he said.

“We also have an opportunity to reconstruct a society that is more inclusive, more humane, founded in equal opportunity for all, and that protects the most vulnerable.

“As much as we did not take to the streets and celebrate last week, it was a momentous few days for our nation. It should remind us of how far we have come and that we need to continue to act and work together if we are to realise the better future we all seek.”