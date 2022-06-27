Stage 4 load-shedding 'proudly brought to you by cadre deployment', says DA

The DA has reacted to Eskom continuing with stage 4 load-shedding, claiming it's been brought upon the country by the ANC's cadre deployment.

This week, Eskom announced that stage 4 load-shedding will continue from 5am on Monday until midnight on Wednesday.

The power utility said this was due to “unlawful industrial action” at various Eskom power stations which impacted planned maintenance and repairs, and at some stations the full complement of workers have not reported for duty.

“As a result, unplanned generation losses have not been reduced as planned, which has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plants from damage,” said Eskom.

Currently, about 4,000MW of generation capacity is at risk due to the illegal strike action.

“It is therefore necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves to be able to react to unforeseen circumstances. Adequate emergency reserves are crucial to assist with the generation deficit while dealing with generating units that may trip owing to unlawful action, and to compensate for the inability to return generating units timeously to service,” it said.