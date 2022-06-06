Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over farmgate

President tells ANC NWC meeting he has already approached the commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) he intends to appear before the integrity commission over allegations that he covered-up a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.



TimesLIVE understands Ramaphosa made this known at the party’s NWC meeting on Monday after Tony Yengeni called on him to step aside and allow an acting president to take over. Yengeni also suggested the president appear before the commission...