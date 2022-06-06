Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

The state capture-accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, have been arrested in Dubai.

Two sources from different government departments and a source close to the investigations confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Gupta brothers were arrested.

“They have informed the country officially yes. In fact they arrested these guys on Saturday,” an insider told TimesLIVE.

The justice department confirmed the arrests in a statement: "The ministry of justice and correctional services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that fugitives of justice, namely, Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested.

"Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing. The South African government will continue to co-operate with the UAE."

Stiaan Krause, who was formerly part of BDK attorneys, is believed to be handling the legalities of the brother's arrests.

In July 2021, the Investigating Directorate (ID) said it was intensifying efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to SA to face charges relating to state Capture.

Interpol had issued 'red notices' for their arrest. Red notices are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution and are issued to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition. — Kgothatso Madisa, Andisiwe Makinana, Nicki Gules, Ernest Mabuza, Sabelo Skiti, Thanduxolo Jika, Naledi Shange