×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nyati to lead party’s youth wing

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
16 May 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nicholas Nyati has been elected as the new interim federal leader of the party’s national youth wing.

Nyati, who contested for the spot against Carl Pophaim, Ndipiwe Olayi and Sakhile Mngadi, was elected on Saturday to lead the youth wing until its 2023 congress where an official leadership structure will be elected...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa

Most Read