Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nyati to lead party’s youth wing

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nicholas Nyati has been elected as the new interim federal leader of the party’s national youth wing.



Nyati, who contested for the spot against Carl Pophaim, Ndipiwe Olayi and Sakhile Mngadi, was elected on Saturday to lead the youth wing until its 2023 congress where an official leadership structure will be elected...