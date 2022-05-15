Pirates’ quest for glory alive as they book flight to Uyo for Confed final

Orlando Pirates have reached their third continental final in a decade and their second in the Caf Confederation Cup, even though Bucs lost 1-0 at home to Al Ahli Tripoli in the second leg of their semifinal on Sunday to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Bucs did the legwork in the semifinal tie by winning 2-0 in a clinical and forceful first-leg display in Benghazi, Libya last Sunday.

Ahli gave Bucs plenty of scares at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night, but the Libyan club would have applied even more pressure had they taken one of their chances that preceded substitute Ali Arqoub's successful strike in the 89th-minute.

Pirates have less than a week to finalise their preparations and travel plans to Nigeria for Friday night's final at Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The SA club will meet one of Democratic Republic of the Congo's TP Mazembe or RS Berkane in the final. Mazembe held just a 1-0 advantage from their Lubumbashi opening leg going into Sunday night's late second game in Morocco.

It might not have been the most convincing second-leg performance, but Pirates’ objective of continuing their quest for continental glory was achieved through the crucial elements of guts and fight and the Ghost — Bucs’ fans — left in full voice.