×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

JUST IN | Andile Lungisa bags a spot on the ANC provincial executive

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
10 May 2022

Andile Lungisa is the only member that was contesting on the Babalo Madikizela slate that has made it on to the new ANC Eastern Cape executive committee. 

The list was read out by ANC National Spokesperson  Pule Mabe during a media briefing on Tuesday morning. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil

Most Read