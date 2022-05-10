JUST IN | Andile Lungisa bags a spot on the ANC provincial executive
Andile Lungisa is the only member that was contesting on the Babalo Madikizela slate that has made it on to the new ANC Eastern Cape executive committee.
The list was read out by ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe during a media briefing on Tuesday morning. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.