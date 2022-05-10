JUST IN | Andile Lungisa bags a spot on the ANC provincial executive

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Andile Lungisa is the only member that was contesting on the Babalo Madikizela slate that has made it on to the new ANC Eastern Cape executive committee.



The list was read out by ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe during a media briefing on Tuesday morning. ..