EP’s real battle starts against Leopards in Potch, warns Mhani

Playing at altitude to add to challenge

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The real thing in EP’s promotion battle starts in Potchefstroom on Saturday when they face defending champions the Leopards in a must-win Carling Currie First Division showdown, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani says.



After years in the Currie Cup lower league, a revamped EP side are eyeing a return to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division by finishing top of the Promotion barometer log...