ANC Gauteng boss to be grilled by party’s integrity commission on GBV allegations
Jacob Khawe takes leave of absence as provincial executive committee tightens the screws on ‘serious’ claims
ANC Gauteng provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe has been granted special leave by the provincial executive committee (PEC) to afford him time to deal with allegations that he is a perpetrator of gender-based violence (GBV) against his estranged wife.
The special PEC meeting further resolved Khawe must appear before the ANC integrity commission to state his case for dragging the party’s name in the mud in a matter, GBV, it has long stated it cannot tolerate.
The PEC resolutions came two days after the Sunday Times lifted the lid on allegations Khawe turned her wife of less than two years, Nthabeleng, into a punch bag.
Nthabeleng alleged Khawe beat her at least four times since the beginning of this year, leading her to kicking him out of their home and instituting divorce proceedings.
The Gauteng PEC said although Nthabeleng had not opened a police case against their boss, the allegations were too “serious” to ignore.
Khawe, when confronted at the PEC meeting on Tuesday, denied the allegations a but the PEC insisted he must be further grilled by the integrity commission.
“The PEC reaffirmed the principled stance of the ANC that GBV is a serious scourge that must be tackled decisively wherever it exists,” reads the PEC statement.
“The allegations of GBV against the provincial secretary are viewed in a very serious light. They impact on the standing of the ANC in society and steps must be taken to protect the integrity of the organisation.
“The PEC welcomed that the provincial secretary is willing to cooperate with the ANC organisational processes. Accordingly, the provincial secretary requested to be granted leave and further asked to appear before the integrity committee.”
Accordingly, the PEC, without any members defending Khawe, resolved that it:
- reaffirms the ANC’s principled stance and policy position that GBV is a very serious scourge and a serious crime that must be tackled decisively wherever and whenever it occurs, and the ANC must take a lead in this battle to make our country a safe place for women and children;
- noted Khawe has denied the allegations of GBV and that no case has been opened or charges laid. However the PEC viewed the allegations in a serious light and thus referred the matter to the national integrity commission and urged that it be dealt with speedily;
- has granted Khawe leave of absence as per his own request so he has time to deal with the matter through all due processes. The duration of leave will be determined by provincial officials taking into account the national integrity commission and preparations for the provincial conference;
- has placed Khawe’s deputy Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to act as provincial secretary during this period to ensure there is a seamless continuity of the work of coordination and communication as preparations for regional conferences in May and the provincial conference in June, and;
- will, through Nkomo-Ralehoko, maintain communication with Nthabeleng to explain the organisational processes and decisions on this matter so she can consider whether to participate in the process of the national integrity commission.
Khawe will, however, not be affected by the ANC step aside rule since a police case has not been opened against him.
TimesLIVE
