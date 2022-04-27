GBV is robbing women and girls of their freedom, say parliamentary officers

For many women and girls, freedom remains elusive because of persisting violence.

On Freedom Day, presiding parliamentary officers including national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chair of the national council of provinces Amos Masondo, said gender-based violence (GBV) and other issues continue to pervade SA, making present struggles different from those fought before 1994.

“Today GBV, drug abuse, inequality, joblessness and poverty are among the enemies destroying the lives of young people who constitute a significant portion of our population.

“Generations of freedom fighters, through their sacrifices, courage and resilience, created a platform for future generations to deepen the democratic gains and freedoms to ensure a truly united, non-racial, non-sexist, prosperous and free SA.

“The struggle is ongoing and therefore we must as a people join hands to confront the current challenges which seek to undermine the gains attained post-1994.