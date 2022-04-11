×

Politics

Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson

By Zimasa Matiwane and Kgothatso Madisa - 11 April 2022
Zandile Gumede has been elected regional chairperson of the ANC in eThekwini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC regional conference has elected Zandile Gumede as the eThekwini regional chairperson.

Gumede's slate took a clean sweep of all positions of the ANC's biggest region in the country:

  • Gumede, regional chairperson;
  • Thembo Ntuli, deputy chairperson;
  • Musa Nciki, regional secretary;
  • Nkosenhle Madlala, secretary; and
  • Zoe Shabalala, treasurer.

Gumede, a former eThekwini mayor, is standing trial in Durban's high court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Gumede faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.

A fortnight ago, TimesLIVE reported that Gumede's supporters were saying she would land the post.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

