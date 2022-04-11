Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson

The ANC regional conference has elected Zandile Gumede as the eThekwini regional chairperson.

Gumede's slate took a clean sweep of all positions of the ANC's biggest region in the country:

Gumede, regional chairperson;

Thembo Ntuli, deputy chairperson;

Musa Nciki, regional secretary;

Nkosenhle Madlala, secretary; and

Zoe Shabalala, treasurer.

Gumede, a former eThekwini mayor, is standing trial in Durban's high court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Gumede faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.

A fortnight ago, TimesLIVE reported that Gumede's supporters were saying she would land the post.