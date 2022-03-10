ANC Gauteng disbands all regions ahead of crucial congresses

The ANC in Gauteng has disbanded all its regions in the lead-up to its much-anticipated regional congresses.

It made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon after two meetings of the provincial executive committee.

In a statement by provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, the party said it had decided to disband the regions because their terms in office had expired. They are expected to hold their elective congresses next month.

“The PEC received advice from the national working committee that all RECs whose terms of office has lapsed should be converted into regional task teams.

“All regional conferences in Gauteng were held in June 2018 and the mandate of the regional executive committees expired in June 2021. Conferences could not be held between June and November due to the local government elections.

“Accordingly, the PEC has decided to convert all RECs into RTTs with effect from March 9 2022. The implication of this decision means that Sedibeng, Greater Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and West Rand are now under the regional task teams,” said Khawe.

He said the party had further decided that all members of the disbanded RECs will form part of the regional task team with current regional chairs taking over as conveners while regional secretaries become co-ordinators.

“The RTTs will function in the same way that the RECs were functioning, with full constitutional powers, under the guidance of the PEC,” said Khawe.

This comes after the national ANC had decided to disband both the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga provincial executive committees in the lead up to their own hotly contested conference.

In Gauteng, a hotly contested provincial congress is also expected with the current education MEC and deputy leader, Panyaza Lesufi, going head to head with human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile for the position of provincial chair.

Both kick-started their campaigns last week. In 2018, Lesufi beat Maile for the position of deputy chairperson.

Khawe said the party had received a report on the status of the membership of all branches and regions and to assess the readiness of regions to convene their regional conferences in April.

“Four out of five regions are also ready to proceed to their regional conferences once the branches have convened successful meetings,” said Khawe.

TimesLIVE