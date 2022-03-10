Blade Runner’s quest to speed up parole process

After four months at St Albans Prison, Pistorius wants correctional services to pick up pace of victim-offender dialogue

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Growing impatient from behind bars at St Albans Prison where he has spent the past four months waiting for a parole hearing, convicted killer Oscar Pistorius will now approach the high court in Pretoria for assistance.



The disgraced Paralympian is seeking a structural interdict, a supervisory order that enables a court to tell certain functionaries what to do, and by when. ..