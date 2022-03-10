Blade Runner’s quest to speed up parole process
After four months at St Albans Prison, Pistorius wants correctional services to pick up pace of victim-offender dialogue
Growing impatient from behind bars at St Albans Prison where he has spent the past four months waiting for a parole hearing, convicted killer Oscar Pistorius will now approach the high court in Pretoria for assistance.
The disgraced Paralympian is seeking a structural interdict, a supervisory order that enables a court to tell certain functionaries what to do, and by when. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.