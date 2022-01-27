Bitou’s acting municipal manager quits suddenly

No reasons given for Bosman’s resignation after just 55 days in office

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Bitou’s acting municipal manager, Richard Bosman, has thrown in the towel 55 days after taking up the post.



He was seconded to the office after advocate Lonwabo Ngoqo resigned from the post barely two weeks after a new council was sworn in...