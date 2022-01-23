Ramaphosa laments ANC 'decay and degeneration' in closing NEC speech

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the governing party needed to close ranks and defend the gains of democracy.

Ramaphosa was giving his closing remarks of the ANC national executive committee lekgotla, held this weekend.

According to Ramaphosa, the ANC was experiencing unprecedented levels of chaos and weak leadership.

“The lekgotla also took time to discuss the issue of defending the gains of our democracy. It recognised our movement is going through a period of decay and degeneration,” he said.

“Divisions and factions in the ANC are themselves a threat to our democracy. Regression of ethical and moral leadership has resulted in what I would call a crisis. Our credibility and legitimacy are being undermined by our inability to act.