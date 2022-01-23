Proteas prevail in Newlands thriller to complete ODI series whitewash over India

For most of their chase, India appeared destined for a white ball white wash but some ordinary bowling and some lusty hitting by Deepak Chahar turned the third ODI into a nail-biter.

India, however, fell four runs short as they were bowled out of 283 after SA, propelled by 124 from Quinton de Kock reached 287 earlier Sunday at Newlands Stadium.

Chahar was one of a raft of changes India made for the third ODI after they conceded the series with defeat in the second ODI in Paarl on Friday.

He strode to the crease with India's cause seemingly lost at 195/5 at the start of the 37th over.

Chahar, however, was undaunted and swung lustily proving particularly severe on Dwaine Pretorius and Lungi Ngidi.