Knysna’s top leadership served with motions of no confidence

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Just months after taking office, Knysna’s new mayor, his deputy and the council’s speaker could face motions of no confidence at the next council meeting later in January.



The DA (eight seats) and the Knysna Independent Movement (KIM, with two seats) were voted into power with the EFF, which has a single seat, in 2021. ..