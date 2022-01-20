Kwazakhele pupils get clean, safer start to school year

Parents and staff get stuck into a huge, stinking pile of illegally dumped rubbish hindering access to KK Ncwana Primary

By Simtembie Mgidi -

Armed with spades, wheelbarrows and a spirit of ubuntu — parents and staff at KK Ncwana Primary School rolled up their sleeves and cleared a rubbish-strewn path for pupils to access the school.



The Kwazakhele school has been trying for years to manage the waste from an illegal dump on the opposite side of Dyantyi Street and on Wednesday the road was blocked again, hampering access for pupils...