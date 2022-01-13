Julius Malema refuses to divulge cost and source of funds for EFF-sponsored Gogo’s house

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday refused to reveal how much it cost the party to build a three-bedroom home for recently deceased EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi.

Malema handed over the house in Kagiso in the West Rand to Phansi’s niece and nephew after she died.

Phansi was a well-known EFF loyalist who attend party rallies, including their march demanding the provision of the Sputnik and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines in SA.

She died just after the EFF completed building her a house in November to show gratitude for her commitment to the party and its mission.

Taking the media on a tour on Wednesday, Malema dodged questions about the amount the party forked out to complete the house and where the party got the funding.

The EFF has been a big spender among political parties since the local government elections campaign last year.

If the party was not organising expensive campaign rallies, it was a high-end Mercedes-Benz SUV gifted to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and building of houses for the elderly in different parts of the country.

Of these big expenses, the party has never accounted publicly about the amounts involved and source of the funds and Wednesday was no different as Malema brushed off questions about money.

Phansi’s house, which includes a main bedroom en suite, bathroom, a garage, lounge and an open-plan kitchen and dining room, was fully furnished by the EFF, which also installed a gas stove and gas geyser.

Malema said he was saddened that Phansi passed on before she could receive the house which she had earned through hard work towards the growth of the EFF.

“Gogo was with us from the time the EFF was formed and she dealt with the myth that the EFF was for the children and the youth. She led from the front, never retreated,” said Malema.

“We took a decision one day to honour her by building her a house. Unfortunately she became sick and passed on before we could hand over the house.

“Her children are here. The house is theirs now and it is up to them what they do to it. They can sell it if they want, that would be their family decision and EFF does not stick its nose in people’s family matters.”

Phansi’s nephew and niece welcomed and accepted the house on her behalf.

Malema said they should not feel compelled to pledge allegiance to the EFF because the party built a house for their aunt.

The niece, Ntaoheleng Phansi said: “I would like to thank our president for building our granny a beautiful house. We are very happy as a family, thank you very much.”

