Gqeberha fashion designer under fire for ‘shoddy service’
Shop assistant gets blame for failure to deliver orders or process refunds
A popular Gqeberha fashion designer has placed the blame on her former shop assistant for failing to deliver on orders placed during her Black Friday sale in 2021.
This after a string of clients took to social media to blast the designer. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.