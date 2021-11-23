Tshwane mayoral race: DA’s Randall Williams goes head-to-head with ANC’s Frans Boshielo

The City of Tshwane council meeting started off smoothly on Tuesday morning.

All eyes are on the first meeting where councillors are expected to elect a speaker, mayor and chief whip after the November 1 local government elections.

The DA is in pole position to retain the city’s mayoral chain after surprising developments in Gauteng in Monday.

Despite hostile relationships which led to a breakdown in coalition talks late last week, opposition parties opted to put the DA in power in both the cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Monday.

The EFF and Action SA banded together to elect Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell as mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively.

This result left both the ANC and DA shocked after ActionSA president Herman Mashaba had publicly said he would withdraw his support for the DA owing to it rejecting a proposal that would have seen him take over the reins in Johannesburg.