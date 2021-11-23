KZN man tells of multiple assaults by groups in Phoenix during July unrest

A KwaMashu resident in KwaZulu-Natal told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July riots how he was severely assaulted by separate groups of Indian men who had blocked the Phoenix highway.

Mbuso Xaba said he had been looking for a fuel station in the area when he and three young men he was travelling with were ambushed by a group of Indian men who had blocked the highway. He was close to the filling station when they were attacked.

“I never reached the filling station. I saw a group of Indians blocking the road. They told me to come closer. When I got closer, an old Indian man approached and asked where I was going. I alighted from the vehicle while the three young men I was with remained in the car.”

He said the old man asked him if he was going to Phoenix to loot.

“I told him we were there to put petrol in the car. He told me to go back to the car. When I got into the car, a few seconds later a lot of Indian young men approached us carrying weapons,” Xaba said.