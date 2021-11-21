JUST IN | Eugene Johnson announced as ANC's Bay mayoral candidate

The ANC announced late on Sunday night it would field Eugene Johnson as its mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay.

In a statement on the outcomes of the extended meeting of the national executive committee, it said she, along with its candidates for Buffalo City, Mangaung, eThekwini, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg were selected following a rigorous screening process and interviews.

Johnson, who was a councillor from 2005 to 2010, holds a certificate in local governance, law and public administration from the University of Fort Hare.

She is consulting for the Swedish-funded non-profit organisation, Ubutjebi Trust, on urban development and human settlements in the Bay.

