Clavel, Astle crowned Ironman African champions

German, Brit outclass the rest in tough Bay conditions

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Germany’s Maurice Clavel made it third time lucky when he broke the tape to claim his first win at the Ironman African Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.



In a race where the lead changed hands on several occasions, Clavel turned on the afterburners in the final stages of the race to pass compatriot Sebastian Kienle and clinch the title. ..