Clavel, Astle crowned Ironman African champions
German, Brit outclass the rest in tough Bay conditions
Germany’s Maurice Clavel made it third time lucky when he broke the tape to claim his first win at the Ironman African Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.
In a race where the lead changed hands on several occasions, Clavel turned on the afterburners in the final stages of the race to pass compatriot Sebastian Kienle and clinch the title. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.