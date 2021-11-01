Politics

WATCH: Scuffle at Mamelodi voting station as people demand to be added to voters' list

Graeme Hosken
Senior reporter
01 November 2021
Tshwane metro police and SAPS form a perimeter around the voting station to protect IEC officials and voters, as scores of people, who claim they have not been allowed to register, try to get into the voting station.
Image: Graeme Hosken

Thabo Lekalala, who is casting his vote at Mamelodi East Ward 93, said he was worried by the violence outside the voting station on Monday morning.

Tensions are high at Mamelodi East ward 93 voting station at Life Giving Ministries where non-registered voters are trying to force their way into a voting station.

Tshwane Metro Police and SAPS have formed a perimeter around the voting station to protect IEC officials and voters. Scores of people, who claim they have not been allowed to register, are trying to get in.

Registered voters inside the voting station can be seen in queues as they wait to case their votes.

“I won't allow these thugs to stop my vote. People must go vote where they are registered,” Lekalala said.

“I am registered here. If people can register here then let them register to vote here.

“The metro police must also calm down. They are the ones who must take control of the situation and make sure everyone who can vote here votes here.

* This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

