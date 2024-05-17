Gqeberha cops nab suspected cable thieves

Nelson Mandela Bay police arrested a suspected cable thief and recovered large quantities of overhead electrical cables after a high-speed car chase on Thursday afternoon.
The arrest came after members of the public notified the police about suspicious activity along Uitenhage Road, prompting members of the Algoa Park crime prevention unit to investigate.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police members had been contacted at about 3.15pm about a blue VW Polo standing at the side of the road.
“Further information indicated that people were busy stealing copper cables and loading them into the vehicle.
“The members immediately reacted and when the suspects noticed the SAPS vehicle they sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase.”
She said the Polo had come to a stop along Old Bethelsdorp Road and four suspects had alighted from the vehicle and fled in different directions.
One suspect had been detained while the others had run into nearby bushes near Salt Lake.
The police officers found large rolls of copper cable inside the car, and when investigating the initial scene near Uitenhage Road they discovered that about 200m of overhead cables had been cut and removed.
The arrested suspect will appear in court soon on charges related to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure, as well as possession of suspected stolen property and reckless and negligent driving.
The Polo was confiscated.
In an unrelated incident, also on Thursday, police in Kariega recovered 1.73kg of copper cables after arresting two suspects for threatening members of the community with dangerous weapons.
Police responded to a call in Thornton Street, where the suspects had allegedly threatened residents with a panga and a knife.
Upon searching the suspects, aged 36 and 37, they confiscated their weapons and found them in possession of the copper cables.
They will appear in court soon on charges of possession of dangerous weapons and suspected stolen property.
