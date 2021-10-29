DA and ANC responsible for mess in city, says De Lille

GOOD party leader on charm offensive to gather votes in Bay

“Keep your eyes open and watch your vote on November 1. [There are] two parties that have perfected corruption so bad that our people stay poor and the leaders become richer and richer.”



That was the message that GOOD president Patricia de Lille took to Nelson Mandela Bay residents while on the campaign trail in the city ahead of Monday’s local government elections . ..