Motherwell lovers’ deadly quarrel
Boyfriend arrested after man, 39, dies in hospital following brutal stabbing
Slaughtered and left for dead like an animal.
That is how family and neighbours described the brutal attack on 39-year-old Luyanda Matomane, who died at the Empilweni TB Hospital on Monday...
