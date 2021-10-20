Politics

LISTEN | How will the ANC’s internal battles affect election results?

By Paige Muller and Bulelani Nonyukela - 20 October 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a crowd in Tshwane on Friday, where he at one point took aim at unruly residents.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / Sunday Times

The ANC’s internal party battles have long been reported by SA media, but the country has recently seen the internal battles play out publicly. 

With only 12 days to go before the local government elections on November 1, what this internal fracturing will mean for the ANC once the ballots are counted is top of mind.

We spoke to independent political analyst Dawie Scholtz about the moments that have defined some of the ANC’s public battles, how this would likely affect the ruling party’s chances at the polls and what these battles mean for our democracy. 

Listen to his analysis here: 

