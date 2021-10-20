Fewer accidents and security incidents for SA rail in year of low traffic

There were fewer operational occurrences and security-related incidents on the railways during the 2020/21 financial year compared to 2019/20.

However, this should not be cause for celebration as the combined traffic levels of the train operators declined by 38% during that period compared to the previous year.

Deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga made this remark on Wednesday during the release of the Railway Safety Regulator’s (RSR) annual state of safety report.