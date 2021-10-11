‘Misleading’ — Alan Winde disputes Bheki Cele’s claims over Western Cape policing

Claims the Western Cape has sufficient policing resourcing are untrue and an insult to poor communities which often fall victim to violent crimes, provincial premier Alan Winde said at the weekend.

He was responding to police minister Bheki Cele’s statement that the province and KwaZulu-Natal get the biggest chunk of the budget to fund their policing resources. Cele was addressing residents in Mitchells Plain and engaged them about their policing and crime-related concerns.

He said the Western Cape must use these resources equally among all its residents.

The minister described as “lies” and “disingenuous” claims about national government not doing enough to support the Western Cape.

Winde said Cele’s claims were misleading, adding that residents from areas including the Cape Flats have inadequate police to population ratios, a deficiency he blamed on the failure by national government to properly resource these areas.

“This is not news to the minister, his ministry or his department since we have been telling him for years through our constitutionally mandated Policing Needs and Priorities report.

“We, therefore, call on the minister of police to do the right thing and to correct his statement. He should use this correction to instead commit to providing more policing resources to the police in the Western Cape, especially to the crime hotspots in our poorest communities,” said Winde.