'Bring that performance to DStv premier league': Fans react to Chippa United's 8-2 win

Football fans were left impressed by Chippa United's win against Amavarara FC on Sunday.

The Chilliboys won 8- 2 against the Queenstown-based team in a friendly match.

The impressive win came after a 1-0 win against Baroka FC during the DStv Diski challenge.

The Chilliboys registered their second win in a row after beating Baroka at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was Thulani Mini's moment of brilliance that saw Chippa United win the match when he scored towards the end of the game.

Last week, Gavin Hunt, head coach of Chippa United, said the team was on the right track.

He said the team needed to keep on playing and working hard.

“I don’t have to change anything. We have to keep on playing and working hard. We have to keep going. We have to work on our game intelligence and I think game intelligence is the most important thing. We need to work on it daily. We have to pick up the players, and many of them need that,” said Hunt.

On social media, many football fans said the 8-2 win was proof that Hunt was doing well and his “job was safe for now”.

“Hunt always gives Kaizer Chiefs a headache. I hope even this time he will beat them,” said Victor Sibisi

Finally Gavin Hunt's job is safe for now,” said Alifantica Mose

Thanks guys for giving rural areas a chance to play against professional clubs,” said Msimelelo Nji Stish.

Lundi Xhakaza said, “Possible that Chippa can do the same thing against Zebras FC come next weekend”