Soccer

'Bring that performance to DStv premier league': Fans react to Chippa United's 8-2 win

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
11 October 2021
Chippa United won 8- 2 against Amavarara FC. team in a friendly match over the weekend.
Chippa United won 8- 2 against Amavarara FC. team in a friendly match over the weekend.
Image: BACKPAGEPIX

Football fans were left impressed by Chippa United's win against Amavarara FC on Sunday. 

The Chilliboys won 8- 2 against the Queenstown-based team in a friendly match.

The impressive win came after a 1-0 win against Baroka FC during the DStv Diski challenge. 

The Chilliboys registered their second win in a row after beating Baroka at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. 

It was Thulani Mini's moment of brilliance that saw Chippa United win the match when he scored towards the end of the game.

Last week, Gavin Hunt, head coach of Chippa United, said the team was on the right track

He said the team needed to keep on playing and working hard. 

“I don’t have to change anything. We have to keep on playing and working hard. We have to keep going. We have to work on our game intelligence and I think game intelligence is the most important thing. We need to work on it daily. We have to pick up the players, and many of them need that,” said Hunt.

On social media, many football fans said the 8-2 win was proof that Hunt was doing well and his “job was safe for now”. 

“Hunt always gives Kaizer Chiefs a headache. I hope even this time he will beat them,” said Victor Sibisi

Finally Gavin Hunt's job is safe for now,” said Alifantica Mose

Thanks guys for giving rural areas a chance to play against professional clubs,” said Msimelelo Nji Stish.

Lundi Xhakaza said, “Possible that Chippa can do the same thing against Zebras FC come next weekend”

Chippa U18 hope to win big at national event

Teams from each of the nine provinces will fight for the bragging rights of being called the best U18 team in the country.
Sport
4 days ago

Hunt bemoans Chippa’s lack of game intelligence

The result extended their DStv Premiership winless run to four matches after three consecutive defeats to Royal AM, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch.
Sport
1 week ago

Matsatsantsa look to extend their unbeaten run against Chippa

The good run has seen the Pretoria side sit on second place on the PSL log.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read