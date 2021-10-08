IEC ordered to file responding papers in ActionSA case by Tuesday

Explaining this, the IEC said it was the party’s fault, as it failed to submit an abbreviated name when it first registered as a party.

“The absence of the abbreviated name of ActionSA on the ward ballots is because, at the point of registering as a party, ActionSA elected not to register an abbreviated name or acronym. ActionSA, in its documents in which it applied for registration as a political party, and which must be publicly lodged in terms of the regulations, responded with a 'Not Applicable' in the space where the political party was required to indicate its abbreviated name,” said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

ActionSA, in its court papers, argues that the decision is irrational and not in line with the constitution. It cites the Electoral Act, which it says does not require a political party to have an abbreviated name.

It admits not adding an abbreviation on the forms because, it says, its full name was already compliant with the IEC’s eight-character limit on abbreviated party names and thus could always be used in full.

Beaumont made a similar contention, arguing that the forms it was presented with made no mention of what would go onto ballot papers.