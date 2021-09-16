Malema slams city managers who attend fundraising events of political parties

EFF leader Julius Malema has tongues wagging on social media after he took aim at city managers attending fundraising events of political parties.

According to Malema, city managers should not be attending fundraising events of political parties because they have to be seen to be impartial.

“I don't think it’s correct for city managers to attend fundraising events of political parties. They are officials and have to be seen to be impartial,” said Malema.

The EFF leader has been vocal about a number of things during the party's election campaign so far.

During a voter-registration drive in Alexandra, Malema denied suggestions that his party was not being transparent regarding its donors when it was not listed among the parties who had declared donations of more than R100,000 between April 1 and June 30.