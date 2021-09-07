Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers could be hit with steeper water tariffs

Heavy price to pay if dire supply situation worsens

As dam levels continue to linger at alarmingly low levels, water wasters could be in for a shock when they get their municipal bills if the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality moves to its steepest tariff.



The municipality moved from part B to part C in May but still has the option of implementing part D as it was approved in council in June...