Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA's mayoral candidate to fix 'decaying' eThekwini

ActionSA has announced former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza as its mayoral candidate in eThekwini, where it is contesting for power in more than 100 wards in the local government elections.

Party leader Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Monday. He promised that Khoza would shake things up in a to bid transform the city, after previously serving as the party’s chairperson in the province.

“We are proud to put forward Dr Khoza as our mayoral candidate and believe that she has what it takes to unite the people of eThekwini behind ActionSA’s vision to fix the city.

“Dr Khoza brings her tried and tested ethical leadership, competence, decades of political experience at national and local spheres of governance, and a deep desire to see eThekwini transformed into a thriving and inclusive city that allows all its residents to lead dignified and productive lives,” said Mashaba.