NMU helps healthcare workers go digital with TB data

By Roslin Baatjies - 06 September 2021

The six-month pilot of a web-based solution developed by Nelson Mandela University’s Centre for Community Technologies to track, trace and follow up on tuberculosis patients in Wells Estate has drawn to a close.

The solution, DigiTB, rolled out with the assistance of Mfesane, a non-government organisation (NGO) that has been assisting in TB programmes in Wells Estate, allowed five community healthcare workers to create an electronic medical record for a patient, capture patient data and record medication compliance...

