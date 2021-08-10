'A mockery,' says DA on Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as speaker

The DA has slammed the ANC's decision to recommend former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as National Assembly speaker.

Mapisa-Nqakula was axed as minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle last week after the government's poor handling of the riots which gripped parts of Gauteng and KZN. She was not retained in any capacity, with Ramaphosa saying during the reshuffle that she would be deployed to a new position.

Thandi Modise replaced her as minister, leaving the speaker of the National Assembly position vacant — and ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe announced Mapisa-Nqakula as candidate for the position at a special caucus meeting on Tuesday.

The opposition DA, however, said the decision to nominate her was a “complete mockery of parliament and the constitution”.