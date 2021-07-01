Julius Malema to participate at elections inquiry: here's where he stands

The Moseneke inquiry will on Friday hear from EFF leader Julius Malema about whether he thinks SA should forge ahead with the local government elections later this year, the EFF announced on Wednesday.

The issue has been hotly debated among politicians since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in February that SA would hold elections on October 27.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) last month appointed former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to look into the feasibility of holding free and fair elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malema has on several occasions called for the elections to be postponed to a later date, saying the Covid-19 conditions prevent politicians from campaigning effectively.

“How, practically, are we going to campaign if we are to be consistent with Covid-19 protocols? Campaigns constitute a critical component of free and fair elections. As we speak now, Ramaphosa said political party activities are suspended,” he said last month.