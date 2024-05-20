Brutal weekend murders rock Nelson Mandela Bay townships
Families distraught as at least seven die in violent incidents
Sunday morning turned into a nightmare for a New Brighton family when their front door was kicked in and Thembani Vaaltein was pushed onto his stomach and shot in the head in full view of his young niece.
As the 30-year-old lay bleeding out on his bed, his siblings at the Stofile Street home screamed for help...
