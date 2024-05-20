Nelson Mandela Bay station commander shot during robbery

Nelson Mandela Bay police are on the hunt for the suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a high-ranking police official at the weekend.
According to the police, a station commander sustained a gunshot wound to his arm on Friday afternoon as he arrived at his home in Motherwell with his wife.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the lieutenant-colonel and his wife were approached by a suspect as they pulled into their driveway at about 4pm.
“When his wife alighted from their vehicle to open the gate, a white Suzuki hatchback stopped in their driveway.
“A suspect got out and approached the officer, demanding his firearm,” Naidu said.
The officer was shot in his arm and the suspect grabbed two cellphones from the car before fleeing the scene.
The officer was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigative Unit is investigating a case of attempted murder and robbery.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the suspects’ arrests.
“We will not rest until those responsible are hunted down and arrested. We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward.
“Any details, no matter how small, could be crucial in our investigation.
“We will stand strong against those who seek to undermine the safety and security of our communities and our men and women in blue,” Mene said.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
