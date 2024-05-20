Battle brews over IPTS buses
Municipality in court bid against company involved in beleaguered IPTS
Claims that money meant for Nelson Mandela Bay’s bus system has been misappropriated have rocked Spectrum Alert, the company appointed to run the service, in a court bid by the municipality to take back control of the buses.
The company is allegedly in debt, with millions of rand reportedly owed to the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council...
