'Government phase 4 Covid-19 relief grant' is a scam, warns Sassa

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again warned about a fake poster doing the rounds on social media, misleading people about a "government phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant".

The poster urges members to “hurry up” and apply so that they don't miss the “opportunity”.

“Apply for the government Phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant provided by the government. Hurry up, it only takes a few seconds to apply. Don't miss this opportunity,” reads the post.

Sassa said the information was false and does not come from the agency.

“Sassa warns the public against the fake poster doing the rounds on social media platforms. The information is false and does not come from Sassa. The special Covid-19 SRD grant ended in April 2021,” it said.