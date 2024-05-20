Gear up for great deals at Grocery Express Fairview's grand opening

Exciting news is on the horizon for residents of Gqeberha: premier grocery retailer Grocery Express is set to open a second branch in the city in June.

Strategically positioned to enhance accessibility and convenience for shoppers, the new Grocery Express store will be located in the iconic JA Floral Building at 165 Mimosa Road, Fairview, adding a fresh chapter to the history of this landmark.

The transformation of the building into a retail space represents more than just a store opening; it signifies a great step for the company. The decision to expand underscores Grocery Express's unwavering commitment to providing top-quality groceries and essential items at competitive prices to residents of the Eastern and Western Cape. (Beyond Gqeberha, it has branches in George and East London and also offers online shopping.)