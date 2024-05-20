Gear up for great deals at Grocery Express Fairview's grand opening
The premier grocery retailer is opening a second Gqeberha branch, located in the old JA Floral Building, on June 7
Exciting news is on the horizon for residents of Gqeberha: premier grocery retailer Grocery Express is set to open a second branch in the city in June.
Strategically positioned to enhance accessibility and convenience for shoppers, the new Grocery Express store will be located in the iconic JA Floral Building at 165 Mimosa Road, Fairview, adding a fresh chapter to the history of this landmark.
The transformation of the building into a retail space represents more than just a store opening; it signifies a great step for the company. The decision to expand underscores Grocery Express's unwavering commitment to providing top-quality groceries and essential items at competitive prices to residents of the Eastern and Western Cape. (Beyond Gqeberha, it has branches in George and East London and also offers online shopping.)
With a wide range of food goods, primarily geared towards frozen and non-perishable items, shoppers can expect to find a comprehensive selection of products to meet their every need when the new Gqeberha store officially opens on June 7.
From exclusive deals to exciting giveaways, there will be something for everyone to enjoy as they explore the new store and discover its offerings on the day of the grand opening — mark the date in your diary so you don't miss out.
To celebrate its expansion, Grocery Express is also running fantastic competitions in the lead-up to the big day; check out the retailer's Facebook and Instagram accounts for more information.
This article was sponsored by Grocery Express.